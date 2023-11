Preview: The 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 begins in Chennai tomorrow

31 players from the National Core Group will feature in this tournament







New Delhi: The 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship will commence on 17th November in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The tournament will see twenty-nine teams, divided into eight pools, vying to make it to the Final on 28th November. Notably, the National Championship will be held at the same venue that saw the Indian Men’s Hockey Team clinch the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 earlier this year.