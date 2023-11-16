11 Customs Players among 38 probables for Junior World Cup Camp

By Ijaz Chaudhry



The customs hockey team, once the major power in Pakistan`s domestic circuit, remained disbanded for 11 years.







The team was re-raised this year mainly due to the efforts of Tauqeer Dar, Olympic gold medallist (1984).



Open trials in June saw players from all over the country.



The selected young Customs side performed beyond expectations at the 2023 National Championship, winning the bronze medal.



Six Customs players gained selection for the Pakistan Junior team which finished fourth in the Sultan of Johor Cup tournament in Johar Bahru, Malaysia.



The Pakistan Hockey Federation has called 38 players for the camp for the forthcoming Junior World Cup commencing on December 05 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



No less than 11 of the 38 probables are from Customs:

Goalkeeper: Faizan Janjua

Defenders: Abdul Manan and Samiullah

Midfielders: Mohammad Ammad, Ali Murtaza, Mohammad Baqir, Ghazanfar Ali, Abu Zar and Bilal Aslam

Forwards: Hamza Fayyaz and Abdul Qayyum



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him & his work, visit http://www.sportscorrespondent.info