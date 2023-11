Subahan stays as MHC president for third time

By Jugjet Singh





(FILE PHOTO) Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal (pic) has been returned unopposed for the third time as president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC). -BERNAMA PICthird time as president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC). -BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has been returned unopposed for the third time as president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).