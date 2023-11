In-form University Of Nottingham Women Aim For Double Tops

The university side coached by Matt Taylor are one positive result away from a breakthrough Top 6 place, reports Rod Gilmour of The Hockey Paper





Univeristy of Nottingham hockey players celebrate on the pitch



It was during one lunchtime break on the pitch when a coach spotted Mila Welch doing some cartwheels and splits and her hockey career blossomed.