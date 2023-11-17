Punjab, Haryana favourites in National men’s hockey championships

Defending champion Haryana, too, will fancy its chances as it has talented players like Sumit and Abhishek, who were part of the India squad at the Hangzhou games.



K. Keerthivasan





FILE- Punjab’s Harmanpreet Singh (extreme left), also captain of the Indian national team, will be one of the players to watch out for. | Photo Credit: PTI



Indian men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Amit Rohidas, Abhishek, and six others who had taken part in the Hangzhou Asian Games will be competing for different states in the 13th Hockey India Senior National men’s hockey championship to be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from November 17 to 28.



