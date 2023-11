‘No matter the hardships, staying dedicated to your dreams is what matters,’ says Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Defender Neelam

Neelam is gearing up to represent the Indian Team at the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023







Bengaluru: Neelam, a pivotal player in the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team, embodies the spirit of unwavering dedication and resilience. Her remarkable journey from humble rural beginnings to becoming a national-level athlete is a testament to her perseverance and determination.