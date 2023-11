FIH Hockey Pro League Season 5: ‘Hockey at its Best’ with World Cup qualifications at stake





Season 5 of the FIH Hockey Pro League is less than a month away! Between the start of the tournament from 7 December 2023, till the final match is played on 30 June 2024, the 18 best teams in the world (9 men’s and 9 women’s) will compete in 144 matches, with the aim of winning the coveted trophy along with an additional benefit introduced this season!