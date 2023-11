Rapid Recap: No. 2 Northwestern 2, No. 3 Duke 1

Alex Cervantes





Freshman forward Olivia Bent-Cole dribbles the ball. Bent-Cole assisted the game-winning goal in Northwestern’s 2-1 NCAA Tournament semifinals victory over Duke Friday. Daily file photo by Angeli Mittal



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Seeking a 21st consecutive victory and a berth in its third consecutive national championship appearance, No. 2 Northwestern traveled south to the Tar Heel State to face No. 3 Duke in the NCAA Tournament semifinals.