No. 1 UNC field hockey team shuts out UVA to advance to national championship

By Jarrett Kidd





UNC players celebrate after their second goal during the NCAA Field Hockey Semifinal on Nov. 17, 2023, at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC is up 2-0 at the half. Photo by Ava Sharon / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 UNC field hockey team shut out No. 4 Virginia, 2-0, to advance to its second straight NCAA title game appearance and its fifth in the last six years.