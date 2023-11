Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India

Punjab’s team looks formidable with five current Indian team players including Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet, Shamsher Singh, Sukhjeet Singh and goalkeeper Krishan Pathak.



Nigamanth P,K. Keerthivasan



Jarmanpreet Singh, a tough and resilient defender on the field, looks to be a calm and friendly person off the pitch ahead of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship, which begun today in Chennai.