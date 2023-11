Australia name 15 players from SoJC for Junior World Cup

By Jugjet Singh





Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) silver medallists Australia (yellow) have named their final squad for the Kuala Lumpur Junior World Cup (JWC) on Dec 5-16. And 15 of them saw action at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru recently. - Bernama file pic



