'We've prepared well for FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup,' says Araijeet Singh Hundal

Araijeet will serve as captain Uttam Singh’s deputy for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup, which will see a total of 16 teams competing for the prestigious trophy.





Araijeet Singh Hundal in action during a match.



The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team forward Araijeet Singh Hundal believes his side has a strong chance to earn a podium finish at the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023, set to take place between December 5 to 16 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.