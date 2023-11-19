'We have grown a lot since the previous Junior Men's World Cup,’ says Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Forward Araijeet Singh Hundal

Araijeet Singh Hundal is a member of the Indian squad that will compete at the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team forward Araijeet Singh Hundal believes his side has a strong chance to earn a podium finish at the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023, set to take place between 5th December 2023 and 16th December 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Araijeet will serve as Captain Uttam Singh’s deputy for the tournament which will see a total of 16 teams competing for the prestigious trophy.



