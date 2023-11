I am enjoying my role with the Indian men’s hockey team, says head coach Craig Fulton

India won the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai and went on to bag the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou thereby qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



K. Keerthivasan





Indian hockey team head coach Craig Fulton watching the Senior Nationals in Chennai. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN



Craig Fulton took charge in April this year as head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team and has done a pretty good job so far.