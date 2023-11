PHF officials summoned by committees on hockey affairs

Haider has been asked to appear before the committee on November 22



By Abdul Mohi Shah





PHF officials. - Geo News



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Inquiry Committee headed by Zahir Shah has summoned Syed Haider Hussain, secretary of Karachi Hockey Association to appear before the Committee constituted recently on the written complaint of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) treasurer Syed Abu Zar Umrao.