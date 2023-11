No change at the top of the Scottish Women`s Premiership

In the top six there were wins for Watsonians, Wildcats, Edinburgh University, Clydesdale Western and Grange to ensure little change at the top of the women`s Premiership as they go into the final matches of 2023. However, in the only game in the men`s competition Clydesdale gave themselves a top six lifeline with a 3-1 win over Grove Menzieshill.