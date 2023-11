Skubisz’s late-game heroics not enough, No. 2 Northwestern falls in national championship to No. 1 UNC

Alex Cervantes





Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz. The Texan made four saves, including three in overtime, in No. 2 Northwestern’s national championship loss to No. 1 UNC Sunday. Daily file photo by Esther Lim



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Senior goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz wiggled her left leg twice, then she froze.