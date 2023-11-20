No. 1 UNC field hockey defeats No. 2 Northwestern in penalty shootouts to win national title

By Jarrett Kidd





UNC sophomore forward Riley Heck (12) looks for a pass during the NCAA field hockey championship game against Northwestern at the Karen Shelton Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Photo by Lara Crochik / The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 1 North Carolina field hockey team defeated No. 2 Northwestern 2-1 in penalty shootouts to win its fifth national title in six years and the 11th in program history. The win came on UNC's home turf at Karen Shelton Stadium to deliver head coach Erin Matson the first national championship of her coaching career — in her first year at the helm and the age of 23.



