Indian Oil Corporation breaks new ground for Indian Women's Hockey

K. ARUMUGAM







HISTORY: Indian women’s hockey came into prominence once they got two platforms in a short period. The first one was the inclusion of women’s hockey in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and soon later in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. Before that, women’s hockey only had the World Cup which was an event split between two international federations and a source of conflict that didn’t help its cause any.