Day 6 Results: Railway Sports Promotion board to face Indian Oil Corporation in the final of 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship

Sashastra Seema Bal to face Sports Authority of India in 3rd/4th place match







New Delhi: The stage is set for an exciting showdown as the seasoned Indian pro Vandana Katariya leads the Railway Sports Promotion Board into a face off against the star-studded Indian Oil Corportation, Captained by Udita, in the final of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship at the Shivaji Stadium. The much-anticipated clash will take place on Tuesday.