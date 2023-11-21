Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran hopes to realise Olympic dreams through Senior Nationals Hockey tournament

Tamil Nadu, last-edition Senior National Hockey Championship runner-up, is through to the quarterfinal and Mareeswaran hopes his team will be able to cross the final hurdle this time.



Nigamanth P







Tamil Nadu’s Mareeswaran was named the player of the match for his hat-trick against Hockey Himachal at the 13th Senior National Hockey Championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Tamil Nadu kicked off its campaign at the 13th Senior National Hockey Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here with a staggering 15-1 win over Assam. Forward Mareeswaran Sakthivel, though, had a relatively quiet game as he played and operated on the flanks in the system designed by coach Charles Dixon.



