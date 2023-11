Fighting against the odds, Nilakanta and Manipur determined to enter quarterfinals

Manipur, however, has put everything behind it and is on course to reach the quarterfinals. With two wins from two matches, Manipur will clash with Bengal in its last group match.



K. Keerthivasan





Nilakanta said the team is very young, with half of them being in their early 20s, and the squad has been doing well thanks to the good team spirit. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Current India player Nilakanta Sharma has always been vocal about his views on all things related to the sport.