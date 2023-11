Blazers and Lakers drown rivals in Africa Club Championship

By Washington Onyango





Lakers captain Alice Owiti (center) in action against Vivian Onyango of Blazers on Sunday in Malawi.[Hockey Association of Malawi,ACCC]



Blazers Hockey Club and Lakers Hockey Club continued with their dominance at the ongoing maiden 2023 Africa Cup for Club Champions Tournament (ACCC) after picking their second wins in in Blantyre, Malawi on Monday.