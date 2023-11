‘It is an outcome of teamwork,’ says Savita at being nominated for the FIH Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award 2023

Savita has won the FIH Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award for two consecutive times







Bengaluru: Indian Women's Hockey Team Goalkeeper Savita, who won the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Awards in 2021 and 2022, has been nominated for the third consecutive time in the same category at this year's FIH Hockey Stars Awards.