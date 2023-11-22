Indian Oil Corporation crowned Champions of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023

Jyoti scored twice for Indian Oil Corporation, leading them to a penalty shoot-out where she netted the winning goal







New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation defeated defending Champions Railway Sports Promotion Board 4-4 (SO 3-2) in a thrilling match to win the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023. In a match that defined the unpredictability of the sport, IOC rallied from 2-4 to equalize by the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a penalty shootout that they won 3-2.



