Karanja issues Blazers rallying call ahead of Ghana Revenue Authority test

By Washington Onyango





Blazers captain Tracy Karanja in action during their Africa Cup For Club Champions match against GRA at City Park Hockey Stadium, Nairobi on February 17, 2023. The two teams face off again in Malawi. [File, Standard]



Blazers Hockey Club are confident of toppling nemesis Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) ahead of their Wednesday clash as the 2023 Africa Cup for Club Champions Tournament (ACCC) enters its penultimate stage in Blantyre, Malawi.