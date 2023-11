Kisumu Lakers hold defending champions GRA to maintain top spot in Malawi

By Washington Onyango





Lakers Hockey Club's Stacey Chentry (center) in action against Ghana Revenue Authority.[Hockey Association of Malawi,ACCC]



Lakers Hockey Club on Tuesday maintained their unbeaten run at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup for Club Champions Tournament (ACCC) after playing out to a 2-2 draw against Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in in Blantyre, Malawi.