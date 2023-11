Passmore Names Squad to Compete in New Zealand Series in December





World Sport Pics



CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has confirmed the squad that will compete in the upcoming series against New Zealand. Taking place at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Saturday, December 9 and Sunday, December 10, the two match series will serve as a preparation before the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in January.