Ole Keusgen named Virginia field hockey head coach

Keusgen served as the interim head coach for the ACC and NCAA Tournament matches



By Ben Anderson





The Cavaliers will look to maintain the same level of success they have in the past under Keusgen. Photo by Claire Smith | The Cavalier Daily



Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams announced Tuesday that interim Coach Ole Keusgen has been named the permanent head coach for Virginia field hockey. Keusgen served as the interim head coach for the ACC and NCAA Tournaments after it was announced that former coach Michelle Madison had been placed on leave by the University late last month.



