Day 3 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B)





Kovilpatti: Day 3 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) saw Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur win its match in the Sub Junior Men’s category, while Cuddalore Hockey Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective games in the Junior Men’s category.