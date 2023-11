Day 6 Results: 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023





Chennai: The sixth day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023, which is taking place in Chennai, delivered some thrilling moments. Chhattisgarh Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Jharkhand and Telangana Hockey won their respective matches at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium.