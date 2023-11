Aurelia Opondo nets four goals as Lakers hammer Genetrix 10-1 in Malawi

By Washington Onyango





Lakers captain Alice Owiti (right) and Chentry Stacy in actio against Genetrix.[Hockey Association of Malawi,ACCC]



Kenyan international Aurelia Opondo on Wednesday scored four goals as Lakers Hockey Club hammered Genetrix Hockey Club 10-1 at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup for Club Champions Tournament (ACCC) in Blantyre, Malawi.