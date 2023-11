Africa Club Championship: Western Jaguars fly high as Blazers fall in Malawi

By Washington Onyango





Western Jaguars celebrate against Kenya Police during Hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday, 3rd 202. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]



Western Jaguars closed the gap on defending champions Sharkia to within two points after thrashing Parachute Battalion 13-0 in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup for Club Champions Tournament (ACCC) in Blantyre, Malawi.