'Amazed and honoured:' Hardik Singh reacts to his FIH Player of the Year Award 2023 nomination

Hardik was honoured with the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022 earlier this year







Bengaluru: From getting ruled out of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela midway due to an injury, to winning the Asian Games Gold, 2023 has turned out to be a roller coaster year for the Indian Men's Hockey Team midfielder Hardik Singh. He has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year Award 2023, making this year even more special for him.