Women’s National Team prepares for Olympic Qualifiers

Canadian Wolf Pack looks to book Olympic Ticket in January in Spain







As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifier tournament in Valencia, Spain, the Canadian field hockey community is buzzing with excitement. Scheduled for January 13-20, 2024, this crucial event will feature eight top-ranked teams vying for the coveted opportunity to secure a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.