‘U-21 hockey teams bracing for tough tourney’

By Magreth Ruzvidzo





Pool A comprises Australia, Netherlands, South Africa and hosts Chile. Pool C has Belgium, Canada, Germany and India, while England, Japan, New Zealand and United States are in Pool D.



Zimbabwe under-21 ladies hockey team coach Brad Heuer is bracing up for a tough tournament in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile.