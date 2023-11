Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team leaves for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 29th November to 10th December







Mumbai: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team commenced their FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 journey today as they left for Santiago, Chile. The FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 is scheduled to take place from 29th November to 10th December. Notably, India finished in 4th place in the 2022 edition of the tournament.