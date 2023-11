Day 7 Results: 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023





Chennai: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Chandigarh claimed three points each after some high-octane performances on the seventh day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai. Meanwhile, Manipur Hockey held Hockey Bengal to a 3-3 draw.