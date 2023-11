‘India’s Bronze medal feat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics motivated me,’ says Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team Defender Amandeep Lakra

The fiery defender is part of the squad that will take part in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 in December







Bengaluru: Amandeep Lakra, the spirited defender of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team, is elated about making the cut to represent the nation at the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Malaysia next month. India will begin their campaign against Korea on 5th December in their Pool C game at 1530 hrs IST.