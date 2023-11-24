‘Gained lot of confidence since title win in Women's Junior Asia Cup, hope to secure medal in Chile,’ says Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Captain Preeti

Bengaluru: Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team defender Preeti is set to lead her side in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 to be held in Santiago, Chile from 29th November 2023 to 10th December 2023. 16 teams will be competing in the tournament divided into four pools. India are placed in Pool C along with Germany, Belgium, and Canada. The defending Champions the Netherlands are placed alongside South Africa, Australia, and Chile in Pool A, while Argentina, Korea, Spain, and Zimbabwe form Pool B. England, the United States, New Zealand and Japan are grouped together in Pool D.



