Craig Fulton conducts coaching session for head coaches of Member Units





Chennai: Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton on Friday conducted a coaching session for the Head Coaches of the Member Units participating in the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023. The aim of the session, which was organized at the Conference Hall of the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, was to elevate coaching standards within the domestic circuit. The session provided an opportunity for knowledge exchange between the coaches.