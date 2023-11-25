India’s Janneke Schopman and China’s Alyson Annan on the lack of female coaches in hockey, why the women’s game is exciting and more

Janneke Schopman and Alyson Annan are a rarity women’s hockey – female head coaches at the highest level. They speak to the Indian Express about the importance of role models & much more in this interview.



Vinayakk Mohanarangan







Among the top 20 women’s field hockey teams in the world, only three have female head coaches at the moment. Former Dutch star Janneke Schopman has been guiding the Indian team for the last couple of years. Aussie legend Alyson Annan, who has won pretty much every title as a player and coach, is in charge of China. Katrina Powell heads Australia. At the recent Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi, Schopman and Annan told Vinayakk Mohanarangan why there are only a few female head coaches in the system, why the women’s game is exciting, their philosophies, and more.



