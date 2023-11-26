Telangana Hockey chief accuses Hockey India secretary of “extortion”; Bhola Nath rejects it, calling it “baseless”

Bhola Nath rejected all the allegations and said he has always worked for the betterment of the sport. “These allegations are completely baseless,” he said in his defence.
I have never taken even 25 paisa from anyone, leave aside Rs 25 lakh: Bhola Nath Pandey, the secretary of Hockey India said. | Photo Credit: PTI
Hockey India (HI) was left-red-faced on Saturday after its all-powerful secretary general Bhola Nath Singh was accused of trying to “extort” Rs 25 lakh from Telangana Hockey unit president Saral Talwar, an allegation which the senior administrator termed “baseless”.