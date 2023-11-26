Inquisitive ball boys from Tamil Nadu’s hockey nursery Kovilpatti keen to learn and ‘explore’

The designated ball boys at the Senior Nationals Hockey tournament in Chennai hail from Kovilpatti, a city in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu that has churned out several players for the state.



Fourteen kids from various Hockey clubs in Kovilpatti were selected on the basis of their performance to attend the 12-day Senior Nationals Hockey tournament. | Photo Credit: NIGAMANTH P



A group of six kids wearing bright green jerseys applauded the Punjab team after its 13-0 win against Uttarakhand and were waiting on the sidelines to shake hands with the players, including India captain Harmanpreet Singh.



