TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana

Joshua’s brace enabled Tamil Nadu to edge out favourite Uttar Pradesh 3-2, while Harmanpreet’s powerful penalty corner strikes helped favourite Punjab put it across Manipur 4-2.



K. Keerthivasan





Joshuva Benedict Wesely of Tamil Nadu celebrates with teammate Sundarapandi (second from left) after scoring a goal against Uttar Pradesh during the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



It was captains’ day out at the Hockey India 13th Senior National men’s championship quarterfinals here on Saturday as Joshua Benedict Wesley and Harmanpreet Singh led their teams to victory and booked a place in the last four.



