Becoming world No. 1 in six months is the aim, says Indian men's hockey coach Craig Fulton

Neha Surana





Craig Fulton, head coach of Indian men's hockey team (TOI Ph ..



CHENNAI: It’s been only seven months since Craig Fulton took over as the India men’s hockey head coach. Since then, the team has won the Asian Games gold medal and qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympica.