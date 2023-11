Day 7 Results: 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – Zone B





Kovillpatti (TN): SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy registered a comfortable 6-2 win over Cuddalore Hockey Academy in their pool B encounter at the ongoing 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – Zone B here on Sunday. In other matches today, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidatbha) Amravati beat Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 8-1.