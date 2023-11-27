Upton set to return ahead of Paris 2024

"With Paddy, it helps some players become a little bit more mentally aware. They can ask more questions, and it gives them mental skills to help deal with certain expectations.



By Kalyani Mangale





Paddy Upton, helped the Indian men's hockey team during the Asian Championship Trophy and Asian Games. (Photo: Ashwin Prasath, EPS)



CHENNAI: Paddy Upton, who worked with the Indian men's hockey team could return as a mental health conditioning coach in January, with the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight. The South African coach joined the team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) till the conclusion of his contract after the Asian Games in Hangzhou.



