South African Indoor Hockey Women’s Team Set for Nkosi Cup

The South African Indoor Hockey women’s team, propelled by the steadfast support of SPAR, has achieved remarkable success over the past 12 months. Their journey began with a triumphant 2-0 series win against Ireland a year ago, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess. This strength carried them to the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, where they made history by securing a spot in the semi-finals for the first time. With a new head coach and a wave of new talent, they triumphed at the Tuanku Zara Cup in Malaysia, clinching victory over Switzerland in a captivating final.



