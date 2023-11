Young Tigers hope to break inconsistency pattern at JWC

By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal expressed concerns about the historical inconsistency in Malaysian teams and emphasised the need for the junior team to be consistent to qualify for the quarter-finals. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Inconsistency has plagued Malaysian hockey for decades, and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hopes the Young Tigers will break this pattern in next month's Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.